(KXNET) — Hunters need to get their elk, moose, and bighorn sheep applications submitted before midnight on March 29.

According to a news release, applicants can apply by visiting My Account on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website.

These licenses are issued once in a lifetime in North Dakota.

Anyone who has gotten a license through the lottery in the past is not eligible to apply for that species again.