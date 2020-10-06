Doosan Bobcat looking to hire 100 full-time people at its ND production plants

State News

Global compact equipment manufacturer Doosan Bobcat said today it is looking to hire more than
100 full-time production positions across its North Dakota manufacturing facilities.

The move comes amid growth in the equipment manufacture industry, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doosan Bobcat is one of North Dakota’s largest manufacturers, and employs more than 3,300 people in the state and nearly 4,000 throughout North America.

“We see great promise in the North Dakota workforce, which we believe is a key advantage as we seek to grow our business and contribute to the communities where we operate,” said Doosan Bobcat North America President Mike Ballweber.

In addition to North Dakota, production jobs are also being added at Doosan Bobcat manufacturing facilities in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The open jobs include assembler, welder, shipping clerk, material handler, brake press/laser operator and laser attendant positions.

You can learn more about the available positions at www.bobcat.com/nowhiring.

