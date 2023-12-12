NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The holiday season is in full swing, and there are some things you can do while caring for a loved one with dementia to celebrate.

According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), there are things you can do, but also things you should avoid.

“People with dementia can still, and should be encouraged to, enjoy and participate in the spirit of the holiday season. Because of the way dementia-related illness impact the brain, they may not be able to do it exactly as they did prior to the onset of dementia,” said AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services, Jennifer Reeder, LCSW. “By being adaptable and sensitive to the person’s needs and wishes, caregivers can help create a joyous, dementia-friendly holiday season for their loved one with dementia.”

Here are things you could try doing:

Keep decorations simple. Even though decorating is part of the holiday season, too much stimulation could be a challenge for someone with dementia. You can keep things festive, but simple. You should also slowly phase decorations in so that changes are less confusing.

Adapt past traditions, or create new ones. You can build onto old traditions like enjoying music, movies, or looking at old photos. But you can always adapt those traditions, like continuing to send out Christmas cards or baking cookies but doing it together. Another option is to start new traditions that focus on activities and events the person likes to do and can do. And whenever possible, ask them what traditions are important to them.

Create a safe, calm space. It’s always a good idea to have a space where your loved one can sit comfortably during gatherings, and where guests can visit in small groups or one-on-one. You should also keep their normal routine as much as possible, as disruptions can be hard for them.

Here are some things you should avoid doing:

Overdecorate or use dangerous decorations. Flickering lights or noisy things could be overwhelming, and disorientation could happen due to the changing environment. You should also be aware of safety issues, like decorations that could shatter into sharp pieces or decorations that look like food or candy.

Dwell on the past. You should take a strengths-based and person-centered approach, and do things that your loved one can do and what they choose to do. Focus on joyful things rather than stressful things.

Neglect safety. You should be aware of tripping hazards like wires since dementia can cause changes in vision, depth perception, and gait. Securely hook things to the wall to avoid things from falling.

The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, and it impacts more than 6.2 million people. According to the CDC, the number of people with Alzheimer’s is expected to double by 2060.