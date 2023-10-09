BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum was previously offering campaign donors gift cards for backing his campaign. Now, he appears to be offering to help fill up supporters’ gas tanks.

Burgum’s campaign has announced a Gas Card Giveaway. It’s an effort to help North Dakota’s governor qualify for the next G-O-P debate. Burgum’s campaign staff says they’re less than 10 thousand donors away from the party threshold.

The offer is similar to the last offering. If you give a dollar to Burgum’s campaign, they’ll send you $20 gas gift card. The offer is only open to new donors.

