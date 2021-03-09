Dozens of dead cattle found floating in Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State environmental officials say dozens of dead cattle have been found floating in the Missouri River in central North Dakota.

Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman Jennifer Skjod says between 30 to 100 head of dead cattle were found in the river Monday.

It was not immediately clear who owned the cattle that apparently wandered onto the ice and broke through north of Bismarck-Mandan.

The Oliver County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association didn’t have any additional details.

