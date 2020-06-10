Dozens of ND long-term care facilities can begin reopening

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More than a third of North Dakota’s long-term care facilities have gotten state approval to begin reopening.

Eighty-two of the 218 facilities have completed testing to qualify for the first phase of reopening.

Visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities has been restricted since April 6 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday announced visits could resume, but in phases. The first phase of the state’s three-phase plan allows outdoor visitation with proper safeguards such as masks and physical distancing.

It allows for communal dining to resume and limited group activities for residents.

