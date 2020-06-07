Dozens workout in honor of fallen Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

Dozens broke a sweat to honor a fallen hero.

Members of three Crossfit gyms in West Fargo participated in a special workout session, honoring late Grand Forks officer Cody Holte.

The number of reps and miles ran represented things like his badge number, 6-3-9, and the street he was shot on, 2600 17th Street.

Anna Christenson, who owns one of the Crossfit gyms, says this type of workout is done not just for Officer Holte, but any officer lost in the line of duty.

“Those heroes gave their lives for a cause, and so we’re going to come out and do something really hard to honor their memory,” added the Sheyenne River Crossfit Owner.

Anna says some members of her gym, as well as the other two, currently serve as police officers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"

Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs"

KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Fastpitch Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fastpitch Softball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

OneFargo Peaceful Gathering

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneFargo Peaceful Gathering"

Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Virtual Pet Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Pet Adoption"

Cannabis Signature Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis Signature Drive"

Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flights"

Sugar Spinning Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sugar Spinning Sisters"

SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5"

Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG"

LIFE HACKS: CARS

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CARS"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge