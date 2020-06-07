Dozens workout in honor of fallen Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte

Dozens broke a sweat to honor a fallen hero.

Members of three Crossfit gyms in West Fargo participated in a special workout session, honoring late Grand Forks officer Cody Holte.

The number of reps and miles ran represented things like his badge number, 6-3-9, and the street he was shot on, 2600 17th Street.

Anna Christenson, who owns one of the Crossfit gyms, says this type of workout is done not just for Officer Holte, but any officer lost in the line of duty.

“Those heroes gave their lives for a cause, and so we’re going to come out and do something really hard to honor their memory,” added the Sheyenne River Crossfit Owner.

Anna says some members of her gym, as well as the other two, currently serve as police officers.