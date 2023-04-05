(KXNET) — North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) announced that Dr. Denise Lajimodiere was appointed to be the next Poet Laureate.

According to a news release, the North Dakota legislature passed a Senate Concurrent Resolution that named Dr. Lajimodiere this position during the Legislative Assembly. Lajimodiere will take on this position starting in July 2023.

She will serve a two-year term through June 2025, which coincides with the next ND biennium, she succeeds Larry Wiowode, who passed away in the spring of 2022.

The state has been naming a Poet Laureate since 1957, this post promotes reading, writing, and an appreciation of poetry through public appearances and teaching opportunities.

You can visit NDCA’s ND Poet Laureate webpage if you’d like more information about the program.