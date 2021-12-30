Drew Wrigley announces bid for North Dakota attorney general

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former U.S attorney and lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley has launched a bid for North Dakota attorney general.

The Republican said Thursday that he aims to fill the seat held by Wayne Stenehjem, who will not seek reelection next year.

The 56-year-old Wrigley was U.S. attorney from 2001-09, and again from 2019-21. He was lieutenant governor from 2010-16 under former GOP Gov. Jack Dalrymple.

Wrigley’s most high-profile case as U.S. attorney was the conviction of Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. in the death of University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin.

