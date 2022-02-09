The state of North Dakota has sworn in its 30th attorney general.

Drew Wrigley will serve out the remainder of Wayne Stenehjem’s term, following Stenehjem’s death on Jan. 28.

Wrigley previously served as North Dakota’s U.S. attorney from 2001-09 and again from 2019-21.

He was also lieutenant governor for six years under then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple.

The actual swearing-in ceremony took place Wednesday morning privately in the Attorney General’s Office and the oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Jon Jensen.

Following the swearing-in, Wrigley gave KX a brief comment.

“I’d just say what a privilege it is to be sworn in as North Dakota’s 30th attorney general. The circumstances, of course, I don’t know that they could be worse. It’s a very sobering moment…to really be asked to take on this responsibility. I’m well aware of the responsibilities of the Attorney General’s Office,” Wrigley said.

Last December, Wrigley announced he would be a candidate for the Attorney General’s Office after Stenehjem announced he would not run again.

Wrigley said his discussion with the governor about the appointment took place after Stenehjem’s funeral.

Wrigley says he understands that his job as attorney general comes first and his campaign has taken a back seat.