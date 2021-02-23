Drew Wrigley, US attorney in North Dakota, submits resignation

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, resigning from his office effective Feb. 28.

Wrigley is the 19th presidentially appointed United States Attorney in North Dakota history and has been serving since being confirmed by the Senate in April of 2019.

He previously served as the 17th United States Attorney, from 2001-2009.

According to a press release, the Department of Justice says the current First Assistant United States Attorney Nick Chase will serve as the Acting United States Attorney after Wrigley’s departure until a new United States Attorney is nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Below is a full statement from United States Attorney Drew Wrigley:

My heart is full of gratitude for having had the opportunity to serve my nation and

state as United States Attorney. I thank each of the federal, state, local, and tribal law

enforcement agencies, and the full array of government agencies and private stakeholder

groups that strengthen the efforts of our office’s Civil and Criminal Divisions. I offer a

special thanks to each individual or entity who has cooperated with our investigations or

civil suits, especially the victims of crime. It has been a privilege to help shoulder the

trust you placed in the United States Attorney’s office.

I thank President George W. Bush for first appointing me United States Attorney

in 2001, and I appreciate the willingness of then-Senators Kent Conrad and Byron

Dorgan to assist my unanimous confirmation in the United States Senate. I thank

President Donald J. Trump for again appointing me United States Attorney in 2019, and

I deeply appreciate the work of Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer to secure my

nomination and unanimous confirmation vote. They and their extraordinary staff were

steadfast.

It has been my profound honor to serve with the civil division, criminal division,

and administrative staff of the United States Attorney’s office. These men and women are

dedicated, ethical public servants, and they are patriots who love our nation. We shared

the privilege of pursuing justice every day, and I am so fortunate to have been able to

serve as their colleague and leader.

Together, our office made tremendous progress on priorities like civil rights,

violent crime, financial crime, Internet crimes against children, civil litigation defense of

the United States, gun crimes, and narcotics trafficking on our Native American

reservations. Internally as an office, we made tremendous strides on budget

reprioritization, attorney and non-attorney hiring practices, transparency, salary

structure and advancement, and the year-long battle with the COVID19 pandemic,

during which we experienced no community spread in either of our two staffed offices.

Special thanks is also due for my family, dear friends, and closest associates. Their love, their support, and their constructive criticism have made the hard work and difficult decisions possible. They have also made every bright day even brighter.

It is with a deep sense of love and appreciation that I announce my departure as

the United States Attorney. It has been the professional honor of my lifetime to stand

before federal courts and begin the proceedings with these words: “Thank you, your

honor; Drew Wrigley for the United States.” Today and always, I offer my profound

thanks to all who allowed me to share their journey.