Driver charged in fatal crash involving Pierce County prisoner van

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The driver of a Pierce County prisoner transport van involved in a fatal crash last month has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Court documents allege 58-year-old Geraldine Miller, of Towner, failed to stop and yield the right of way at an intersection.

Philemena Evenson, of Tacoma, Washington, was killed in the crash. She was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with the prisoner transport van on Aug. 4 at an intersection between McClusky and Goodrich.

Three people in the prisoner transport van were taken to hospitals.  Miller is a correctional officer with the Rugby jail.

