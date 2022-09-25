Fargo, ND (KXNET) — An 18-year-old driver from Fargo was rushed to the hospital after striking two separate trees during a DUI incident.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:02 a.m on Sunday, September 25, Miguel David Rendon was traveling northbound on 32nd street South in the 1900 block in Fargo at a high speed when he failed to navigate a slight curve and drove off the roadway. His vehicle then collided with a small tree and entered a yard, where it struck a larger tree.

Rendon was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was taken to Essentia Health Fargo hospital using Sanford Ambulance.

A joint investigation by the Fargo PD and the NDHP states that Rendon was driving while under the influence of alcohol. Rendon has been charged with a DUI.

The crash remains under investigation.