(KXNET) — No matter how many times police and advocates say it, people all over simply don’t pay attention while driving — and that’s especially the case when it comes to cell phones.

“You might be the only person in that vehicle at that time, but you’re never riding by yourself, ever,” said ND Safety Council member Dennis Snodgrass. “You’ve got so many people that are riding with you that are depending on you to make the right choices while you’re out there.”

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a time to remind drivers to be safe on the roads.

“Clearly it’s an issue if they’ve got to dedicate an entire month to it,” continued Snodgrass. “But we need to constantly remind people how hazardous and how dangerous that roadway is. The world is changing. We’re a much faster world and with the advent of social media, apps, the cell phone, things like that, distracted driving has just ballooned.”

Snodgrass knows firsthand why it’s important to keep your focus on the road. His sister died in 2005 in a car crash when she was distracted while driving, and he even wrote a book about how his family dealt with the tragedy.

“She had just left a funeral down in Wilmington, North Carolina,” Snodgrass explained. “She was driving through the remnants of a tropical storm, and she was on her phone. And the funeral she had just left was her fiancé’s. And the person she was on the phone with was our mother.”

He says this lived experience and his career in law enforcement led him to a career in traffic safety, and that distractions can be things like being on your phone, eating or drinking, and even the passengers in your vehicle.

“Three different types of distraction out there,” Snodgrass continued. “You’ve got your visual distraction which takes your eyes off the road. You’ve got your manual distraction which takes your hands off the wheel. And your cognitive distraction which takes your mind out of it. Cell phones take all of three of those.”

Snodgrass says when driving defensively, you have to observe what’s happening on the road and in your own vehicle. That is the only way you can keep yourself safe and others on the road as well.

Other examples of distracted driving include grooming, changing the radio station, and entering addresses into your GPS. Simply pull over and turn off your car if you really need to make a call, eat, or do anything else that would take your eyes off the road,