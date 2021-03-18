Drivers flee after Fargo crash that followed pursuit

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is looking for the drivers who fled from a two-car crash that following a law enforcement pursuit in Fargo.

The patrol says a trooper attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation on Interstate 94 about 2 a.m. Thursday.

The driver entered an interchange and sped north on Interstate 29 initiating the pursuit.

The car ended up colliding with another vehicle at an intersection and both drivers fled, including one on foot.

A female passenger in the abandoned car was taken to Sanford Hospital to be treated for injuries she suffered in the crash.