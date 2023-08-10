NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) —Vision Zero is reminding drivers to be extra careful while driving on the roads since farmers and ranchers are working in the fields.

According to a news release, these farmers and ranchers will be using the roads just as much now since they’re transporting goods out of their fields.

Their equipment is huge and heavy, which makes it hard for them to speed up, slow down, and even stop. The equipment also has large blind spots, which makes it even harder to see vehicles approaching.

“Motorists should be alert for farm equipment as the fall season approaches. Slow down and pass with extreme caution, especially on rural two-lane highways,” Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon said.

Early data from 2022 shows that there were 34 crashes that involved farm equipment in North Dakota.

So drivers are reminded to always wear a seatbelt, watch for mud and debris on the road as trucks go from the field straight to the roads, be aware that farm equipment can be encountered at any time, and keep a safe distance for merging, swerving, or maneuvering.

Farm equipment operators should also remember these precautions: use lights, flashers, and reflectors to be more visible, make sure the load is balanced and securely mounted, use slow-moving emblems when traveling less than 30 mph, and consider using a follow or escort when moving equipment at night.

Farmers also need to remember that construction projects are ending, so some roads could be inaccessible to large equipment.

For current progress on projects, you can call 511 or go to the Travel Information Map.