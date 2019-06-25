Drones overhead: State agency gets waiver to fly drones over people

NDDOT receives federal waiver to fly drones over people

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation has received a four-year waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), or drones, over people.

It’s the first time a North Dakota state agency has received a waiver to routinely conduct unmanned aircraft system operations over people using a drone – in this case a DJI Mavic 2 series equipped with a ParaZero SafeAir parachute recovery system.

The FAA approved the waiver and UAS operations over people as part of North Dakota’s Integration Pilot Program (IPP), which is designed to help the FAA create new regulations that will enable the safe and secure integration of drones into national airspace systems.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is working with the Northern Plains UAS Test Site in pioneering the use of drones in various public service and private enterprise capacities.

The Northern Plains UAS Test Site is one of seven Federal Aviation Administration UAS test sites in the nation. The mission of the test site is to collaborate with the FAA and industry partners to develop systems, rules and procedures to safely integrate unmanned aircraft into the National Airspace System without negatively impacting existing general or commercial aviation.