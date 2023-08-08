NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Even though some people in the area saw a few sprinkles, not everyone did. So, things are still pretty dry in our northern counties.

But a drought not only affects humans but livestock as well.

One NDSU extension agent says the water evaporates out of our surface-level ponds making salts and minerals more concentrated, which in turn, makes them too toxic for livestock.

“We encourage producers to test their water regularly so partially if they have had poor water quality in previous years and previous droughts definitely be checking that again. If they have some poor doing cattle or unthrifty looking cattle, test those water sources and their pastures to see if they are in levels of TDS or sulfates,” said Paige Brummund, the NDSU extension agent.

Also, Brummund said If your water comes from a well you should get it tested.