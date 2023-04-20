(KXNET) — According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children, ages one to four. This is why many medical professionals recommend beginning swim lessons for your little ones even earlier nowadays.

Drowning is often silent and can happen to anyone– anytime– there is access to water

But health officials add drowning is preventable.

“We teach kids from six months who are able to sit up independently, to six years. so that if you were to fall in a body of water you would know how to turn from face in, to face up and float until someone was there to save you,” said Certified ISR Instructor, Dana Nagle.

One local mom says she recognized the risks of playing in the water early on when it came to her little one, and she knew being proactive was the best way to prepare him.

“Being around water like in the summer with fishing, camping, anything like that or going to the pool it just gives him the skills, the tools to be able to help if something were to happen in an emergency situation,” said Bismarck mom, Elizabeth McGillivary.

According to the CDC, there are an estimated 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings, a year—that’s an average of 11 per day.