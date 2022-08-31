GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Grand Forks man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck a culvert causing his car to go airborne on County Road 7 & 10th St near Thompson around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, a 49-year-old Grand Forks man, was heading toward Grand Forks when he slowly drove off the road into a ditch and hit a culvert, which caused his vehicle to go airborne and crash.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and both he and his passenger, a 41-year-old woman from Ontario, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Altru Hospital to be treated.

The incident is currently being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.