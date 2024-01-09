NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In the first month of the new year, many across the country and the world participate in a challenge known as ‘Dry January’ — where those seeking to curb their drinking attempt to do so through a month of abstaining from alcohol.

“It’s actually something I had to look into as well,” stated Heartview Foundation DNP Tricia Brown. “Being from a treatment facility, Dry January is all the months. We want you to stay dry from January through December.”

The trend seems easy enough, but this is not something for everyone to try. In the same vein, while it can have benefits for most people, those who struggle with

“It can benefit everyone. Alcohol is very acceptable in our society and it doesn’t make it wrong or something we shouldn’t consume, but there are people who consume it excessively, where it becomes habitual. It becomes a pattern, and unfortunately, there are withdrawal symptoms that can be harmful, can be fatal. Some people might not know that you can actually die from alcohol withdrawal,” Brown explained.

Brown says that if you are thinking of celebrating Dry January, then there are a few things you need to take into consideration — including your normal alcohol intake.

“If you’re someone who’s consuming a moderate to a large amount of alcohol regularly,” she explained, “when you decrease or stop your consumption, you start to feel things. Shakes, restlessness, irritability, trouble sleeping, poor appetite, nausea, sweats, and things like that. It would be something that you wouldn’t want to do on your own — you would want to seek some professional help for that. That would be someone who wouldn’t want to do dry January on their own.”

Brown says the trend is designed for those who drink on the weekends, who drink one to two drinks a week or those that only have one drink a night. These examples, she claims, will not lead to withdrawal.

“A reason why you might want to consider doing Dry January is if your alcohol consumption is something that you have thought about decreasing or stopping in the past,” Brown concluded. “If it’s just something that isn’t a problem, but you think it might be taking up time or money, you want to do something different or you’re just jumping on the bandwagon, wanting to be a part of that trend.”

As Brown states, there are many benefits to sober living, even aside from the safety concerns to be had with binge drinking including better sleep, more energy, and lowering your cholesterol, blood pressure, and risk for cancer.

If you are struggling with alcohol addiction, there are several resources available in North Dakota to assist you with recovery and rehabilitation.

To learn more about substance abuse treatment programs in your area, visit this page on the Department of Health and Human Services website.