NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — You may have been noticing some annoying buzzing in the yard this weekend, and unfortunately, this means the return of one of the world’s most hated pests.

Mosquitos are starting to hatch around many towns in North Dakota, but some places say they’re not ready to spray just yet. Thankfully, there is a way to stave the skeeters off — by dumping out rainwater that may have accumulated on your property.

Mosquitos lay their eggs in standing water that’s often found after a heavy rain — which creates a breeding ground. After the rain, you are encouraged to dump water that could become a puddle in your yard from gutters, buckets, and planters.

Anton Sattler, the environmental health administrator in Bismarck, says that mosquito control operates from Memorial Day to Labor Day in the Capital City and that the first trap counts won’t be available until the second week of June.