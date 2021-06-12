Dunn County Sheriff’s Office captures federal fugitive in Killdeer

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night they arrested 47-year-old Elias Aaron Perez-Diaz, a federal fugitive residing in Killdeer who is wanted for multiple sex crimes against children.

According to Dunn County Chief Deputy Timothy Sul, Perez-Diaz was moving from state to state looking for work. Currently, he was staying in Killdeer working for a trucking company. Sul says he has a North Dakota license.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation alongside the U.S. Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force and the help of several other agencies including the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office, both the Bismarck and Killdeer Police Departments and the Killdeer Area Ambulance.

Sul says the U.S. Marshals Service took Perez-Diaz to Burleigh county, where he is currently in custody.