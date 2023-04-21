(KXNET) — Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the birth of the modern environmental movement that began in the 70s.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the 22nd anniversary, there are several events happening.

In Bismarck, toddlers and pre-schoolers can spend 30 minutes learning how to take care of the planet, while planting their own flowers at the Heritage Center.

Gourmet Chef in Minot is cooking up a ‘how to’ class for healthy snacks and craft-making dedicated to Mother Earth.

House of Manna is calling Dickinson’s All-Star cooks for the ‘Soup-er Bowl’ of soup competitions to celebrate!

And with crystal singing bowls, gongs, drums, and elements from nature– Exhale Yoga and Wellness in Williston will help you stretch into the power of Earth Day– with a yoga session.