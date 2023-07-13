EDGELEY, N.D. (KXNET) — A 59-year-old Edgeley man was found dead in his car off Highway 281 by a passing driver on Wednesday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man is believed to have been driving north on Highway 281 in a 2012 Dodge Caravan when he drove off the road near mile markers 31 and 32, entered a ditch, and continued about 400 feet further before becoming stuck in a slough in an agricultural field.

The exact time that the crash happened has not yet been determined but around 9:52 p.m., a passing driver found the man in his car unresponsive. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene when they arrived.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the LaMoure County Sheriff’s Office.