NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Each year before harvest, more than 26,000 migrant workers come to North Dakota to work in our fields and according to the state, many bring their families with them.

To help students migrating with their parents, there’s a new program to assist them in their education.

The Migrant Education Program has pretty much two basic goals; 1) find the kids, and 2) to provide them with education and supplemental services.

Do they have healthy food, do they have access to local activities, like sports, and more to connect them with the community?

Migrants are the backbone of state economies across the country with an agriculture foundation, and North Dakota is the same.

In addition to the school year, North Dakota has a summer program for children of migrant workers. North Dakota’s summer migrant programs take place in Grafton and Manvel, North Dakota. Students attend classes in June and July.