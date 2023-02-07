(KXNET) — Even though it’s a new year, pests won’t be going anywhere.

According to a news release, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) wants to warn people about the pests that are going to be a constant problem this year.

“These pests earned their spot on our list of top concerns as they not only pose a threat to property, but health,” said Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA, Jim Fredericks. “We want to arm Americans with prevention tips and information on these top three pests to help protect themselves and their families.”

The top three are rodents, ticks, and bed bugs, and here are some concerns and pro tips to help handle these little buggers

Rodents

They are active year-round all across the country and quite frequently look for the same shelter and food sources as people, but these guys lead to property damage and food contamination.

Mice and rats enter homes to search for food and shelter, but once they get inside they are the ones responsible for spreading more than 35 diseases, including Salmonella and hantavirus.

Here’s a pro tip: seal any cracks or holes the size of a dime on the outside of the home, including where utilities and pipes enter the house. Mice and rats can fit in holes that small.

Ticks

Places in the country, including North Dakota, are experiencing warmer-than-usual winter weather, and that can lead to the beginning of a year-round active tick population.

Ticks are capable of spreading deadly diseases, like Lyme disease, and pose major health threats.

Here’s a pro tip: apply insect repellent and wear long clothes to keep ticks off, and make sure to do a thorough tick check after spending any time outside.

Bed Bugs

As people are returning home from travel, they may see an increase in bed bugs.

They are often found in beds because they feed on the blood of people and are attracted to places where people spend a lot of time. And the most common threat is the actual bite which turns into a large, raised, itchy welt.

Here’s a pro tip: inspect your room before you unpack when you travel, including behind the headboard, under lights, and inside dressers, sofas, and chairs. Bed bugs are excellent hitchhikers.

If you think there’s an infestation in or around your house, contact a licensed pest professional.

For more information about the top pests and how to prevent them, visit PestWorld’s website.