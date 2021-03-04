Eight North Dakota communities to receive Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning grants

Eight communities were selected to receive funding for round two of the Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning, the North Dakota Department of Commerce announced on Thursday.

More than $122,000 will be awarded. According to a press release, the MSI PiP Grant program supports nonprofit organizations and local governments with grant options for completing a comprehensive plan or economic development/diversification strategic plan.

The comprehensive plan grant option is designed for local political subdivisions or nonprofit organizations applying on behalf of a local government. The plan must address at least one of the three pillars of the Main Street Initiative: 21st-century workforce; smart, efficient infrastructure; or healthy, vibrant communities.

The economic development/diversification grant option is intended for city, county, economic development organizations and local entities. The grant’s purpose is to partially fund the creation of a new economic development plan that “empowers communities and political subdivisions to maintain a sense of place, become more resilient given economic challenges and opportunities and can increase their overall community well-being.”

The following grant applicants will receive an award: