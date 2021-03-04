Eight North Dakota communities to receive Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning grants

State News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Eight communities were selected to receive funding for round two of the Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning, the North Dakota Department of Commerce announced on Thursday.

More than $122,000 will be awarded. According to a press release, the MSI PiP Grant program supports nonprofit organizations and local governments with grant options for completing a comprehensive plan or economic development/diversification strategic plan.

The comprehensive plan grant option is designed for local political subdivisions or nonprofit organizations applying on behalf of a local government. The plan must address at least one of the three pillars of the Main Street Initiative: 21st-century workforce; smart, efficient infrastructure; or healthy, vibrant communities.

The economic development/diversification grant option is intended for city, county, economic development organizations and local entities. The grant’s purpose is to partially fund the creation of a new economic development plan that “empowers communities and political subdivisions to maintain a sense of place, become more resilient given economic challenges and opportunities and can increase their overall community well-being.”

The following grant applicants will receive an award:

  • Argusville – $23,400
  • Bismarck – $7,552
  • Divide County – $4,786.80
  • Grand Forks – $15,600
  • Mandan – $23,400
  • Minot – $19,500
  • Dickinson – $23,400
  • Wishek – $4,626
    • Total – $122,264.80

