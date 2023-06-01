There is no common set of long-haul symptoms, but patients generally report 10 of them most frequently. (Getty Images)

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The summer months in North Dakota are for trips to the lake, barbecues, and vacations with the family; however, one group not taking a vacation this summer are scammers, especially those targeting our elderly populations.

According to the FBI, in 2022 alone, victims over the age of 60 lost $3.1 billion to scammers.

Each year, millions of elderly Americans fall victim to some type of financial fraud or scheme. This includes lottery schemes, romance, and sweepstakes scams.

But one, in particular, seems to plague our region. Many scammers continue to call, pretending to be a family members in need of financial help.

“We went to the bank, got the money, and then the girl came over, picked it up, and then she took off,” said one victim.

The FBI says families should have a “family codeword.” Something only your family would know. Or a special question/answer only your loved ones would know.

