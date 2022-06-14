It’s election day in North Dakota, a time to settle a number of local and county races and decide who will face off in state and congressional races in the November General Election.

A higher than usual number of intraparty legislative district contests are taking place today, due mainly to redistricting.

The Secretary of State’s office notes on its election website there are 671,031 eligible voters for the June Primary Election. Historically, about 1 in 4 North Dakota voters take part in June primary elections. In the June 9, 2020 Primary Election, for example, 28 percent of the eligible voters went out and cast ballots.

Polls opened in several counties at 7:00 a.m. this morning. Most polls will close at 7:00 p.m.

Here are some election resources that may be useful to you if you plan to vote today: