For the first time in North Dakota, firefighters are offering safety training for alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) fires during the North Dakota Firefighter’s Association Annual State Fire School in Minot.

Electric cooperatives from North Dakota and Montana partnered with the NDFA to offer the fire training on Feb. 25 and 26.

The training will be eight hours and include how to respond to the AFV fires on roadways, including electric, hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell and gaseous fuels, and at charging or refueling stations.