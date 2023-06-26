NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota has extreme weather, including a very cold winter and a hot summer. This lack of long springs or falls with average temperatures can be a problem for electric vehicles, which run best at consistent temps in the 60s and 70s. So how well will electric vehicles run in the summer here in North Dakota?

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the number of electric vehicles registered in North Dakota doubled between 2020 and 2021. However, the total number is still under 1,000 — mostly because the bulk of people don’t know if electric vehicles will do well during extreme weather. However, similar to wintertime, you can still drive electric vehicles in North Dakota summers, you just have to know the best tips for driving them in these temperatures. Here are a few from a report from Geotab.

First, use eco-mode whenever possible. Switching into eco-mode while driving is a great way to save energy.

Second, travel light. Electric vehicle batteries are heavy, so too much luggage will use more energy.

Third, shade your car whenever possible. This is difficult in North Dakota, as we tend to not have many trees. However, putting your electric car in the garage will help you avoid direct sunlight, which can overheat the battery.

Finally, don’t charge your electric vehicle immediately after driving. Don’t try and charge an already hot battery. Wait for it to cool down, and keep it plugged in to charge at home.

“We’re gonna produce lithium in the U.S. in North Carolina and Tennessee,” explained Piedmont Lithium CEO, Keith Phillips, “and people may not know. If you go further back from the 1950s to the 1980s, all the lithium in the world came from North Carolina. It’s really where the industry was invented and we’re looking forward to bringing that back. Right now, over 85% of the lithium hydroxide in the world is produced in China. The car companies around the world really have to rely on them today with the growth they’re having, and we hope to displace some of that here in the U.S.”

According to Geotab, data shows that most EVs follow the same efficiency curve by temperature, regardless of their make, model, or year.