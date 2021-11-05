Electronic land posting map should help ND hunters, landowners

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Hunters and landowners in North Dakota had a new tool at their disposal during the opening day of deer gun season. An electronic land posting map meant to keep people from hunting without permission is getting its first use in the field this fall.

The law allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land for hunting and fishing activities only. The governor’s office says North Dakota is the first state to make electronic posting available for private land.

A total of 72,200 licenses were made available this year, the sixth straight year of an increase and the most licenses in 10 years.

The 16½-day deer gun season opened at noon Friday.