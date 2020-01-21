Electronic poll books soon to be distributed to ND counties

People use voting booths at a pooling station during general elections in Gibraltar, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019. An election for Gibraltar’s 17-seat parliament is taking place Thursday under a cloud of uncertainty about what Brexit will bring for this British territory on Spain’s southern tip. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

(AP) — Hundreds of electronic devices aimed at adding speed and security at the voting polls in North Dakota will be distributed to the state’s 53 counties in the coming weeks.

The 990 poll books replace the paper process to check in voters that are used in most counties.

North Dakota has no voter registration, but maintains a central voter file which is a database of who has voted.

The state’s six or seven larger counties have been using the poll books already and by February every county will have them.

Training sessions on new poll books begin next week for election officials.