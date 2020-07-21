Electronic pull tab maker sues over North Dakota shutdown

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A California maker of electronic pull-tab machines is suing North Dakota over the suspension of its license in North Dakota.

Attorneys for Powerhouse Gaming contend the company was unfairly targeted by North Dakota’s top law enforcement official and gaming director.

The company is asking a federal judge to allow the company to continue operating in the state.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem ordered Powerhouse Gaming’s license in the state suspended two weeks ago.

Stenehjem contends the company has improperly installed pirated software on its devices in violation of the law.

A spokeswoman for Stenehjem told The Bismarck Tribune on Tuesday that the office does not comment on pending cases.