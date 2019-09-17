Electronic Pulltab Sales Soar

North Dakota launched electronic pulltabs a year ago and they instantly became the state’s most popular form of gambling.

The Las Vegas-style games were approved by legislators in 2017 and launched last Summer.

Since then, North Dakotans have poured in more than 410.5 million dollars, creating a boom for charities and the state treasury…

The head of the Charitable Gaming Association estimates money going to charities will increase by 50 percent to 69 million, in the state’s current two-year budget cycle.

That money funds everything from youth sports to programs for the needy.

However, critics say e-pulltabs are simply slot machines in disguise that take away profits from the state’s American Indian casinos and have also caused problem-gambling to soar.