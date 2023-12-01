NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, around 8,000 men and women are sexually abused in American correctional facilities every year.

Experts say prisons have been and continue to be dangerous places, especially when it comes to sexual assault and rape.

This is why the Prison Rape Elimination Act was passed in Congress 20 years ago.

The purpose of this act is to provide resources and funding to protect individuals from prison rape in federal, state, and local institutions. The act also established the National Prison Rape Elimination Commission and put it in charge of drafting standards for putting a stop to prison rape.

“Failing to address this crisis means prisons that are less safe, and it would be an abdication of our responsibilities to those in our custody. So, we set out to address this crisis and fulfill our duty to achieve accountability and to ensure safe, secure, and humane conditions of confinement across the entire Bureau of Prisons system,” said Lisa O. Monaco the Deputy Attorney General

The act was also established in North Dakota and we do provide multiple resources for inmates.

One program allows adults in custody, juveniles, staff, and citizens to report privately to agency officials about sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and retaliation by other adults in custody, juveniles, staff, volunteers, or contractors.