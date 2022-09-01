NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Charles Tuttle, of Minot, is one of the main petitioners behind the failed Term Limits measure in North Dakota.

Now he’s running into a snag trying to gather signatures to put his name on the ballot to run as an independent for Secretary of State.

Tuttle submitted more than 1,000 signatures needed to place his name on the ballot, but current Secretary of State Al Jaeger, who is not seeking reelection, rejected 422 of them.

The office rejected 249 signatures because they were gathered before the 150-day start date, while 173 were thrown out for issues with incomplete information, including out-of-state addresses.

This comes just weeks after Tuttle’s Minot home was searched by officers with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, seeking information on the Term Limits measure.

“You can see today, I am out here meeting people, getting people to sign the petition. There is nothing fraudulent about what we’re doing here. This is how it works. This is the first amendment right that we all have, that is reserved to the people,” said Tuttle.

Secretary Jaeger tells KX that Tuttle has until September 6 at 4 p.m. to submit enough acceptable signatures to get on the ballot.

The letter sent by the Secretary of State to Tuttle explaining why his initial ballot submission was denied is shown below.