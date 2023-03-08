(KXNET) — The emerald ash borer was found in the United States in 2002, and it has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America. It has not quite made its way to North Dakota yet — but they are slowly approaching the state’s borders.

KX News spoke with a specialist to see how you can be diligent in keeping this invasive beetle out of our state.

The Emerald Ash Borer has been found in Moorhead, which is right beside the border of North Dakota. This could mean trouble for ash trees in the state.

The adult beetles cause little damage to the tree since they nibble on foliage — but the real danger stems from the larvae, who tunnel through the tree and feed on the inner bark. This prevents water and nutrients from moving through the tree, eventually killing it.

Depiction of an adult Emerald Ash Borer

Now that the bug has been found on the other side of the Red River, there are steps you can take to help keep it out of our state.

“The most important thing is don’t move firewood around when it’s unnecessary,” stated Extension Crop Protection Specialist, Travis Prochaska. “Wherever you find the wood, try to use it where you find it. ‘Burn it where you find it’ is kind of the quote they tend to use.”

Prochaska says if you suspect that you have seen an emerald ash borer adult beetle or larvae, you should contact your local NDSU Extension office immediately.