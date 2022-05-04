CAVALIER, N.D. (AP) — Emergency officials are beginning to control erosion at a Cavalier County dam in danger of failing and exacerbating flooding in the area.

The North Dakota National Guard has been working to help stabilize the Bourbanis dam, using UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to brace the dam with sandbags.

Emergency officials said Wednesday morning that erosion stabilized overnight in the sandbagged area. They warned the potential for high flows from the dam still exists.

Sandbagging efforts continued Wednesday.