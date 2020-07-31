Emergency Rent Bridge still available to qualifying ND residents

This week is the last week qualifying North Dakotans can receive Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Benefits.

And for many residents in the state, the loss of these funds means they will not be able to pay their rent.

The Emergency Rent Bridge, which was launched by the Department of Human Services in May, is still available to those who qualify for short-term assistance.

The program has helped more than 300 renters in 15 counties avoid eviction, and Governor Burgum said in his latest press conference the program helps solve other issues, as well.

“Once they become homeless we know that the demand for other services also goes up,food nutrition, healthcare, mental health and other services so this is a way to actually save money, relative to other services and so again we want to help– help people get through this time frame,” Burgum said.

