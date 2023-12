MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Mandan Public Works says water service in the area of 1000 Third Street Northwest will be disrupted today in order to make emergency repairs to a water main.

Crew expect repairs to be finished by late Thursday evening, December 21. Once water service is restored, it is recommended to run cold water through a bath tub fixture (fixture without an aeration screen) to eliminate air in the system.

“Thank you for your patience while these repairs are made,” the department notes.