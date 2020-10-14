Enbridge completes 12-mile North Dakota stretch of Line 3

PEMBINA, N.D. (AP) — Enbridge Energy officials say they have completed a small section of its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project in North Dakota, leaving only the Minnesota stretch that has been challenged by state officials and others.

The company said in a release Wednesday that more than than 400 construction workers started on the 12-mile North Dakota project in August.

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

The company has also completed the Canadian and Wisconsin portions of the pipeline.

Plans to complete the 337-mile line in Minnesota have been approved by the independent Public Utilities Commission but is facing its third appeal from the state Commerce Commission.