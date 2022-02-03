An Enderlin man was seriously injured early Thursday morning when his vehicle left the road in southeast North Dakota and rolled several times in a ditch.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 25-year-old male was traveling north on Highway 54 near Enderlin around 2:00 a.m., when his vehicle drifted off the roadway and into a ditch. The driver apparently overcorrected and rolled the vehicle multiple times. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

The highway patrol says the man laid injured in the ditch for about three hours until a passerby came upon the scene.

The crash victim was taken by ambulance to a Fargo hospital suffering from injuries caused by the crash and the exposure to the cold temperatures. He is listed in unstable condition, according to the highway patrol.

He was also arrested for driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.