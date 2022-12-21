NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Going into the holiday weekend, there is a cold front expected to come through, so Xcel Energy wants to remind people of tips to manage energy use and save on bills.

According to a news release, losing power is a big problem for people, so Xcel Energy is planning and preparing for the weather.

Xcel Energy is putting operational plans in place and increasing staffing levels to make sure important employees, like line workers, are available and able to respond to outages.

Here are ways you can save money and energy in the winter: