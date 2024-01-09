NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Temperatures are being forecasted to drop even lower than they are now, and Excel Energy has some tips to help save energy and stay safe.

According to a news release, Xcel Energy plans to provide people with safe, reliable, and affordable electricity and natural gas, even on the coldest days.

The company is also preparing by having more field crews ready to quickly and safely restore power in case of an outage.

Even though natural gas prices have lowered since last winter, heating can still account for half of a person’s monthly energy costs.

People can reduce the impact of cold weather on energy by following some of Xcel Energy’s tips to save energy.

Those include:

Lowering the thermostat to 65-70 degrees while at home, and 58 while away from home. A programmable or smart thermostat can automatically change the temperature based on daily routines.

Opening drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight during the day, and closing them at night to retain heat.

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down.

Make sure outside doors and windows are fully closed and latched. Using window sealing kits can be a low-cost way to prevent heat loss.

Keep indoor doors open to circulate air and maintain heat levels.

Change dirty furnace filters to promote airflow and reduce energy, replace filters once a month.

Improve the insulation of walls, crawl spaces, floors, and heating ducts.

There are other ways people can prepare and stay safe, those include:

Keeping natural gas meters clear to avoid build-up or pressure in gas lines and prevent a gas leak inside.

Use a space heater safely — don’t leave it unattended and turn it off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Maintaining healthy air quality by using a range hood for ventilation while cooking. Installing detectors for carbon monoxide. Move outside and call for help if experiencing symptoms of headaches, nausea, ringing in the ears, or lethargy.

Staying away from downed or sagging power lines. Never touch or move a downed power line, instead, leave the area and report it by calling 1 (800) 895-1999.

Building a home emergency kit with these items: Xcel Energy phone numbers: 1 (800) 895-1999 for residential or 1 (800) 481-4700 for business Battery-powered radio or TV Flashlights Batteries Backup Phone Chargers A phone that does not need electricity Non-electric alarm clock Bottled water and nonperishable food Manual can opener First aid kit Extension cords (for partial outages) Manufacturer’s instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors

Handle food safely in the event of a power outage. Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to maintain temperatures; a full freezer still stays at freezing temps for about two days, and a half-full freezer for about one day.