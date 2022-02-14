University of Jamestown professor, Katrina Christiansen, announced she is seeking the North Dakota Democratic-NPL nomination for U.S Senate.

A Jamestown native, Christiansen received a Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering and Biorenewable Resource and Technology from Iowa State University.

“I will be a strong, independent voice for all North Dakotans as your next Senator. I have been proud to call North Dakota my home, and to raise a family here – and more than anything, I want to help build a better future for them,” said Christiansen in a video announcement.

The North Dakota Democratic-NPL State Convention is in Minot, ND from March 24 – March 27.