NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Tribal communities from across North Dakota and the country met in Minnesota this week to discuss ways to protect and enhance tribal sovereignty.

The National Congress of American Indians organized the event, bringing together different tribes to look at the overall issues they need to address.

First, they want to look at Protecting Native Money, highlighting safe ways to invest and use your checking and savings accounts.

They also looked at protecting their right to vote, emphasizing the need to push legislators in their states to acknowledge tribal IDs.

They also expressed the importance of addressing internet and electricity needs on tribal lands, and how our tribes can access these resources now.

“Over the last two years, we’ve seen an explosion in the growth of 105(l) leasing across Indian Country. These agreements allow tribes to access funding under Public Law 638 to support things from tribal courts and police headquarters to social services and healthcare,” said Bryan Newland, the assistant secretary of Indian Affairs.

Funding for these issues is mandated by Public Law 638.

