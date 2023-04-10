(KXNET) — Spring is here, and Culver’s is celebrating with limited-time-only menu items.

According to a news release, from April 10 through October 1 (or while supplies last), you can get Lemon Ice and Strawberry Fields Salads.

And this year, the return is highlighted with the debut of the new Watermelon Lemon Ice Smoothies and Coolers.

For the first time, people can enjoy the refreshing taste of watermelon mixed with Culver’s famous Lemon Ice.

Here are some details about the new items:

Start with Culver’s famous Lemon Ice (real lemonade frozen and blended) mixed with a choice of fruit (strawberry, mango, blackberry, blueberry, red raspberry, or watermelon) and it’s blended to perfection. Lemon Ice Smoothie: A “From Wisconsin with Love” twist. The Lemon Ice Smoothie blends Lemon Ice with Culver’s Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard and a choice of fruit topping.

Strawberry Fields Salad: Crisp lettuce is topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, fresh strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles, and lightly salted pecans. You can choose your dressing, but Raspberry Vinaigrette is recommended.