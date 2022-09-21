NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The CDC is warning parents about an old virus making a new comeback.

According to the CDC, there’s now an increase in both the Rhinovirus and Enterovirus.

Enterovirus D-68 is most common in children. Cases usually begin to surface around late summer to early fall.

Signs of EV-D68, or Enterovirus, are also common in children ranging from a routine cold to more serious asthma-like symptoms like wheezing and difficulty breathing.

Children with weakened immune systems are more at risk of developing respiratory problems when infected with D-68.

“With the Enterovirus D-68 on rare occasions can cause a condition called Acute flaccid myelitis,” said Levi Schlosser, influenza surveillance coordinator. “It’s a rare but serious neurological condition that primarily affects children. And presents with sudden limb weakness.”

Health officials say it’s important to take any respiratory illness seriously, especially when it comes to children.